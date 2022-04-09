RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $1,870,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.69.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

