Safe Market Cap Tops $834.01 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $834.01 million and $2.68 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $40.03 or 0.00093624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

