Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Lowered to €121.00 at UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

SNY stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

