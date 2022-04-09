Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.57

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $24.71. Sasol shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 115,374 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

