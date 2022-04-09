Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.57

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $24.71. Sasol shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 115,374 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
