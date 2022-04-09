Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Saul Centers worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BFS stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

