Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,652 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.87) to GBX 3,750 ($49.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.94) to GBX 3,544 ($46.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.41) to GBX 3,720 ($48.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,224 ($42.28). 192,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,462. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,425.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.95), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($174,816.58).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.