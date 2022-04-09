Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,652 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.90).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.94) to GBX 3,544 ($46.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.41) to GBX 3,720 ($48.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.87) to GBX 3,750 ($49.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

SDR stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,224 ($42.28). The company had a trading volume of 192,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,425.04. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.95), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,816.58).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

