Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

