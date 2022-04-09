Scotiabank Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark downgraded Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.03 and a 1 year high of C$6.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

