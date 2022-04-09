SEA (NYSE:SE) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $220.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SE. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.60.

NYSE:SE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.94. SEA has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in SEA by 119.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in SEA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,187 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

