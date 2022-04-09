SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,605,536 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.