Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 7,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 3,607.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

