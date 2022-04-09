SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

