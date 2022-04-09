Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 11,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 214,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 238.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $3,378,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

