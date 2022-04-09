Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 120,849 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Slam alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.