Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.85. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 14,492 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

