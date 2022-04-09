Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Reaches $14.79 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $493,142.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.58 or 0.07612734 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,621.53 or 0.99756641 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 104,669,164 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

