Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,270 shares of company stock worth $136,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

