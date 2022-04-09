Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $56.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$34.60 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

