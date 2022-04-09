SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Trading Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 332,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.35).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.