StaFi Hits One Day Volume of $4.02 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00195255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00389263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.