Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.83.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

