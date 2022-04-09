StockNews.com Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

