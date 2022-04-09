StockNews.com Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

