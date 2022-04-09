StockNews.com Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TGH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Textainer Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

