StockNews.com Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

