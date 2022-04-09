Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.10 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00035950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00106255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

