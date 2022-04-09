Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Up 7.1%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

