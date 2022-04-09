S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,679.98

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.98 ($35.15) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($31.21). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,510 ($32.92), with a volume of 5,171 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($34.89) price objective on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £303.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 36.94, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,517.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,678.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a yield of 2.35%. S&U’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.41), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($531,147.54).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

