Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TBLA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 229,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,770. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

