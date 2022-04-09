Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
TBLA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 229,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,770. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.