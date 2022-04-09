Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.46 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to report sales of $101.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.85 million to $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $97.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

