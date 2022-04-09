Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.23.

NYSE TGT opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

