Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 107 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TATE opened at GBX 774.20 ($10.15) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 727.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 693.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.26) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

