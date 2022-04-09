Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

TDOC stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

