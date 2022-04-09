Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 106 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

ERIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

