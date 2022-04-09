Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:TEI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

