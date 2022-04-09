Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.41. 2,807,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,326. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.