Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.41.

TXN opened at $174.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

