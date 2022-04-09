Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.40. 1,031,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,674. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.