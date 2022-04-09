TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 154 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.