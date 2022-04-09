TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $420.56. The stock had a trading volume of 514,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.