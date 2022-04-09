TFG Advisers LLC Has $264,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.04. 1,127,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

