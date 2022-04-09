TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,976.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.