TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$135.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.29.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$92.38 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

