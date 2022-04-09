The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. 6,617,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

