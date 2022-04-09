The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

