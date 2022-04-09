The Community Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Community Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

TCFC stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

