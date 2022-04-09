The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $8,072,449. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.45. 370,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,795. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

