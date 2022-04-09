The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kroger were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

