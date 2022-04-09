The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

